Ranveer Singh Has the Most Epic Reaction to Deepika Padukone's Met Gala Look
Deepika Padukone took extra to the next level at the 2019 Met Gala— and it was utterly enchanting. The actress and her stylist Zac Posen put together the most campy of outfits in accordance to the night's Camp theme.
Deepika stepped out on the carpet, looking exactly like Barbie in a metallic pink lurex jacquard gown. Her voluminous ponytail was styled just like the popular fashion doll.
Needless to say, her husband, actor Ranveer Singh was floored by her doll-like appearance at the gala. Responding to one of her Instagram posts, Ranveer wrote, "Come on Barbie , let’s go party."
Deepika first appeared at the Met Ball in 2017 during the release of her first Hollywood film, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, opposite Vin Diesel. We are still not over her slip-dress by Tommy Hilfiger along with a flower crown, but she received flak for ditching the theme of the year which was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between dedicated to the Japanese designer, Kawakubo.
In 2018, Deepika made a comeback abiding by the theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in her ravishing red draped outfit designed by Prabal Gurung which featured a bold thigh-high slit.
Others with the sought-after invitation to this year's gala for 550 included Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Sophie Turner, Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid.
On the work front, Deepika is currently busy shooting Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. While Ranveer is filming Kabir Khan's '83.
