Ranveer Singh Has This to Say About Akshay Kumar's Moustache Look in 'Bellbottom'

Ranveer Singh, known for his amazing dressing sense and an equally amazing sense of humour decided to video bomb Akshay Kumar, while he was in conversation with TV host of the popular show Man vs Wild, Bear Grylls. Akshay was also accompanied by actress Huma Qureshi, his co-star in the upcoming film Bell Bottom.

Akshay Kumar is going to feature alongside Grylls in a special episode Into the Wild, whose trailer shows the duo going on an adventure and performing various stunts. The Instagram video starts with the appearance of Huma from Akshay’s account. She then welcomed Akshay and wished him birthday.

Here’s the link to the video:

View this post on Instagram @beargrylls @iamhumaq @discoveryplusindia @discoverychannelin A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Sep 10, 2020 at 2:06am PDT

The two actors were taking a few questions from the fans before Grylls joined them in a conversation which gave away some interesting pieces of information about the upcoming episode. Things were going as planned when a comment from none other than Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh appeared. Ranveer commented: “Mooch looks kadak, Akki” which translates to “The moustache looks impressive, Akki (Akshay).” Huma gracefully passes on this information to the audience. Akshay will sport the moustache look in upcoming movie Bellbottom for which he is currently shooting in Scotland. He plays a spy in the film set in the '80s.

During the conversation, Akshay was asked how he felt having to drink a delicacy made out of elephant dung in the special episode of Into the Wild. To this, he replied he was fine with it as he had experience in drinking cow urine. He added that he did it for ayurvedic or medicinal purposes. The episode, which was shot at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve of Mysuru, Karnataka, is scheduled to be released on Discovery+ on September 11.

The release of Akshay Kumar-starrer film Bell Bottom, which was postponed due to the ongoing situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic, is now expected to be released in April next year. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film will also feature Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta apart from Huma Qureshi.