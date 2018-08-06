English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ranveer Singh's High-energy Tabletop Dance on His Sister's Birthday is Unmissable; Watch Video
Actor Deepika Paukone was also spotted at Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika's birthday bash.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
After enjoying a romantic vacation with rumoured girlfriend and actress Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh ringed in sister Ritika's birthday in Mumbai with a bang. The actor, who is known for his infectious energy and impromptu acts, broke into a tabletop dance as a crowd formed around him.
The actor danced to one of his popular tracks Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do. The bash was also attended by Ranveer's lady love Deepika, who complemented him in a white ensemble.
In another video, which has gone viral, Ranveer can be seen singing customary birthday song for his sister. Deepika can also be seen singing along.
Watch videos:
Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Ranveer and Deepika will tie the knot by the end of this year on November 10 in a private ceremony. Reports suggest that the ceremony will take place either in Italy or in Switzerland consisting of close friends and family.
Also Watch
- Ranveer Singh with #DeepikaPadukone , His mother and Sister Ritika at her birthday party , last night 💙 - Mama Anju is so adorable 😩💙💙💙 ➖ رُصِد رانفير سينغ و ديبيكا بادكون مع والدته وأخته بحفلة بعيدميلاد ريتيكا شقيقة رانفير ، بالامس 💙 . احببببب احببببب احببببب امههههههه!!!!! اعشقها😩💙💙💙 تسمعونه واهو يغني ؟😂💙💙💙 ___________________ #RanveerSingh #رانفير_سينغ
