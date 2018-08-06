Ranveer Singh's High-energy Tabletop Dance on His Sister's Birthday is Unmissable; Watch Video

After enjoying a romantic vacation with rumoured girlfriend and actress Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh ringed in sister Ritika's birthday in Mumbai with a bang. The actor, who is known for his infectious energy and impromptu acts, broke into a tabletop dance as a crowd formed around him.The actor danced to one of his popular tracks Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do. The bash was also attended by Ranveer's lady love Deepika, who complemented him in a white ensemble.In another video, which has gone viral, Ranveer can be seen singing customary birthday song for his sister. Deepika can also be seen singing along.Watch videos:Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Ranveer and Deepika will tie the knot by the end of this year on November 10 in a private ceremony. Reports suggest that the ceremony will take place either in Italy or in Switzerland consisting of close friends and family.