Ranveer Singh Posts Selfies With Tendulkar, Ganguly, Pandya As Cricket Fever Grips Him

On Tuesday, Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to share a series of pictures with his favourite cricketers and wrote heart-warming messages for each one of them.

Updated:June 18, 2019, 8:15 AM IST
Actor Ranveer Singh ranks among the most notorious actors known for pranks and over-the-top humour. With no conscious effort, he galvanises every situation he enters, and energy seems to flow through him. As expected, his stint as a commentator garnered much appreciation and attention during the India Pakistan match at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The actor joined Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and other cricket legends in the commentator's box and entertained viewers with his lively commentary. He also went over to the field and gave Indian skipper Virat Kohli a congratulatory hug after Team India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (via the Duckworth-Lewis method) in their rain-interrupted clash at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium.

On Tuesday, the actor took to Twitter to share a series of pictures with his favourite cricket stars and wrote heart-warming messages for each one of them.

Sharing a selfie with Virendra Sehwag, Ranveer wrote, "Arguably the most destructive batsman the world has ever seen!"

Calling Sourav Ganguly the "Prince of Calcutta", Ranveer tweeted, "God of the off-side! Bengal Tiger!"

He also shared photographs with "The Master Blaster" Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya, whom he dubbed as "unstoppable".

Take a look:

Ranveer's quirky getup for the occasion also broke the Internet, becoming a top trend on Twitter Sunday night. He was at his "attarangi" best as he opted for a brown checkered long overcoat, a colour-coordinated muffler and relaxed loose fit parallel trousers in the same shade. The actor completed his look using an over-sized glasses.

The actor also promoted his upcoming movie '83 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Greater Manchester. '83, directed by Kabir Khan, is currently being shot in London. During his course of preparation for the movie, the actor has been rubbing shoulders with a number of cricketing legends. The movie narrates the story of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev leading the team to World Cup Victory in 1983. Deepika Padukone is all set to play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in '83. While Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film.

