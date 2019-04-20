English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh Hilariously Compares His Dress Sense to a Toilet Cleaner in This Post
Ranveer Singh's fashion sense can only be described as fearless.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
We often see actor Ranveer Singh create a major fashion moment. His fashion sense can only be described as fearless.
From making statement in Muppet pajamas and a shiny printed robe to slaying in a pinstriped suit and a skirt, Ranveer has become quite popular for his bold, daring style that turns heads and gets people talking.
Even though people have, time and again, poked fun at his unconventional looks, Ranveer is unfazed by the criticism.
He recently played along with social media trolls and shared a meme comparing his outfit to a toilet cleaner. On Thursday, he posted a meme on his Instagram story, making fun of his dressing sense.
It shows various versions of toilet cleaner bottles. His red and blue tracksuit perfectly matched the red and blue bottle of the cleaner. Alongside the meme, Ranveer wrote: “These Harpic bottles look lit as f***.”
He added a GIF, in which Ranveer is seen pointing out a finger and laughing away.
This is not the first time Ranveer has trolled himself.
A couple of months ago, he had shared another meme on his dressing sense. It showed how his fashion choices change from quirky to classy when he steps out with his actress-wife Deepika Padukone.
On the work front, Ranveer is currently busy prepping for the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev in his upcoming film '83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is about India's 1983 cricket World Cup victory and will release on April 10, 2020.
From making statement in Muppet pajamas and a shiny printed robe to slaying in a pinstriped suit and a skirt, Ranveer has become quite popular for his bold, daring style that turns heads and gets people talking.
Even though people have, time and again, poked fun at his unconventional looks, Ranveer is unfazed by the criticism.
He recently played along with social media trolls and shared a meme comparing his outfit to a toilet cleaner. On Thursday, he posted a meme on his Instagram story, making fun of his dressing sense.
It shows various versions of toilet cleaner bottles. His red and blue tracksuit perfectly matched the red and blue bottle of the cleaner. Alongside the meme, Ranveer wrote: “These Harpic bottles look lit as f***.”
He added a GIF, in which Ranveer is seen pointing out a finger and laughing away.
This is not the first time Ranveer has trolled himself.
A couple of months ago, he had shared another meme on his dressing sense. It showed how his fashion choices change from quirky to classy when he steps out with his actress-wife Deepika Padukone.
On the work front, Ranveer is currently busy prepping for the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev in his upcoming film '83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is about India's 1983 cricket World Cup victory and will release on April 10, 2020.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Kohli Pretends to Avoid Mankad by Narine in Hilarious Fashion
- Ranveer Singh Hilariously Compares His Dress Sense to a Toilet Cleaner in This Post
- Malaika Arora Spotted at Hospital Again, Arbaaz Khan Opens Up on Their Divorce
- Dabangg isn't James Bond Series Where You Can Replace Lead, It's Solely Dependent on Salman: Arbaaz
- Xiaomi Redmi 7 to Launch Alongside Redmi Y3 on April 22: Price, Features and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results