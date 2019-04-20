Take the pledge to vote

Ranveer Singh Hilariously Compares His Dress Sense to a Toilet Cleaner in This Post

Ranveer Singh's fashion sense can only be described as fearless.

Updated:April 20, 2019, 7:48 AM IST
Ranveer Singh Hilariously Compares His Dress Sense to a Toilet Cleaner in This Post
Image courtesy: Instagram
We often see actor Ranveer Singh create a major fashion moment. His fashion sense can only be described as fearless.

From making statement in Muppet pajamas and a shiny printed robe to slaying in a pinstriped suit and a skirt, Ranveer has become quite popular for his bold, daring style that turns heads and gets people talking.

Even though people have, time and again, poked fun at his unconventional looks, Ranveer is unfazed by the criticism.

He recently played along with social media trolls and shared a meme comparing his outfit to a toilet cleaner. On Thursday, he posted a meme on his Instagram story, making fun of his dressing sense.

It shows various versions of toilet cleaner bottles. His red and blue tracksuit perfectly matched the red and blue bottle of the cleaner. Alongside the meme, Ranveer wrote: “These Harpic bottles look lit as f***.”

He added a GIF, in which Ranveer is seen pointing out a finger and laughing away.

insta

This is not the first time Ranveer has trolled himself.

A couple of months ago, he had shared another meme on his dressing sense. It showed how his fashion choices change from quirky to classy when he steps out with his actress-wife Deepika Padukone.

On the work front, Ranveer is currently busy prepping for the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev in his upcoming film '83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is about India's 1983 cricket World Cup victory and will release on April 10, 2020.

