Ranveer Singh Hilariously Responds to Post Calling Sara Ali Khan 'Wise'

Ranveer Singh seemed to take a dig at his Simmba co-star Sara Ali Khan as she shared a social media post on Instagram. Sara shared her magazine covers from a latest shoot. The cover story addressed her as ‘young, wise and free’. On the cover, Sara wears a black print dress as she poses in the midst of a picturesque background. However, Ranveer’s comment to this post caught everyone’s attention.

In the comments section, Ranveer wrote, ‘wise?’ and we can’t help but wonder what he thinks about Sara’s intelligence.

Recently, Sara was also seen as a special guest at Ranveer-hosted show The Big Picture, where she arrived with Janhvi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Sara was also seen in dating app Tinder’s series titled The Swipe Ride, which is all about uninhibited conversations on what women really expect from their dating lives in the Indian context. In one of the first episodes, Sara was the special guest.

The series is headlined by social media content creator Kusha Kapila, who will steer the drive as well as the conversation as she picks up a Tinder member to meet her date. The two will talk about an array of issues, from dating and intimacy to how the conflict between age-old traditions and modern beliefs cloud the romantic lives of young people.

Bollywood actress Sara joined the conversation with the women this week. The three will be digging into the Tinder app to read some fun bios and discuss matters such as first-date jitters, rules of dating, and the importance of being honest.

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Aanand L Rai directed Atrangi Re next with Dhanush, with Akshay Kumar in a cameo role.

