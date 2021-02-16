Ranveer Singh Hilariously Reveals He Once Acted Like 'Gossip Aunty' at Priyanka Chopra's Party

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is enjoying the success of her memoir ‘Unfinished’. Priyanka, who is busy promoting her memoir, recently appeared on a live session with Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh. During the session, Ranveer said that he is often stunned by PeeCee and everything she does.

“PeeCee, you amaze me. You truly amaze me with the number of things, your kaleidoscopic achievements and multi-talented personality and things that you’ve done in life,” he said.

🎥 #1 Ranveer Singh in conversation with @priyankachopra : A Night In With Priyanka Chopra #Unfinished pic.twitter.com/nfduERirY9— Ranveerians Worldwide (@Ranveerians_FC) February 15, 2021

Ranveer further asked the actress the reason behind naming her book ‘Unfinished’. She quirkily replied that many parts of her life remain untouched in this book as she wanted to keep them to herself only. After this, Ranveer can be seen saying that now he understands why it is named Unfinished as the book itself is incomplete.

Ranveer also asked her about the cover picture in which she can be seen staring at the book cover. PeeCee wittily replied that she looks serious in this picture and called it her author mode.

Before signing off, the actress thanked Ranveer for taking the time out to have such an interesting conversation.

On the work front, Priyanka has a number of interesting projects including Text For You and Matrix 4 in the pipeline. She was last seen in The White Tiger along with Rajkumar Rao and Adarsh Gaurav. The film has garnered a lot of appreciation from all over the world.

On the other hand, Ranveer too has several interesting films in his kitty. He will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 where he will essay the role of former Indian cricket captain, Kapil Dev. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryanvanshi and Cirkus. Both the films are expected to hit the cinemas by this year.