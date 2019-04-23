English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh Holding Deepika Padukone's Sandals is Ultimate Couple Goals
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were recently spotted at a wedding ceremony where the former was seen holding his wife's sandals. See here.
Image: Viral Bhayani/Instagram
Bollywood stars sure know how to keep handing out couple goals. The recent in line is the ever adorable pair of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who were spotted at a wedding ceremony, with their perfect compatibility and ideal relationship in full display. The pictures of the event are now viral on social media and one particular click melted people's hearts.
Recently, in a public appearance, the couple was seen attending a traditional marriage ceremony and Ranveer's sweet gesture during the event grabbed the attention of the couple's fans. In the picture, the Gully Boy is seen holding his wife's sandals in his hand, while the latter humbly greets the host for the evening.
For the event, Ranveer was seen wearing a navy blue and maroon coloured sherwani, while Deepika looked graceful in a white saree with pink floral motiks, traditional jewellery and hair tied in a bun. See here:
On the movies front, Ranveer is currently prepping up to play Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83. The cast was stationed in Dharamshala's HPCA stadium for a boot camp before filming commences. Deepika, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar's crime drama Chhapaak along with Vikrant Massey. The unit has currently wrapped up shoot for the first schedule in Delhi.
Ranveer and Deepika regularly drop loved-up comments on each other's Instagram posts and keep the romance alive when they are away due to work commitments.
View this post on Instagram
