Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ranveer Singh Holding Deepika Padukone's Sandals is Ultimate Couple Goals

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were recently spotted at a wedding ceremony where the former was seen holding his wife's sandals. See here.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh Holding Deepika Padukone's Sandals is Ultimate Couple Goals
Image: Viral Bhayani/Instagram
Loading...
Bollywood stars sure know how to keep handing out couple goals. The recent in line is the ever adorable pair of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who were spotted at a wedding ceremony, with their perfect compatibility and ideal relationship in full display. The pictures of the event are now viral on social media and one particular click melted people's hearts.

Recently, in a public appearance, the couple was seen attending a traditional marriage ceremony and Ranveer's sweet gesture during the event grabbed the attention of the couple's fans. In the picture, the Gully Boy is seen holding his wife's sandals in his hand, while the latter humbly greets the host for the evening.

For the event, Ranveer was seen wearing a navy blue and maroon coloured sherwani, while Deepika looked graceful in a white saree with pink floral motiks, traditional jewellery and hair tied in a bun. See here:



On the movies front, Ranveer is currently prepping up to play Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83. The cast was stationed in Dharamshala's HPCA stadium for a boot camp before filming commences. Deepika, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar's crime drama Chhapaak along with Vikrant Massey. The unit has currently wrapped up shoot for the first schedule in Delhi.

Ranveer and Deepika regularly drop loved-up comments on each other's Instagram posts and keep the romance alive when they are away due to work commitments.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram