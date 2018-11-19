English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh Hugged and Kissed Deepika Padukone When She Broke Down During Anand Karaj
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in Italy's Lake Como on November 14 and 15. They're back in India now.
Ranveer and Deepika got married in Italy.
Loading...
Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in India after a fairytale wedding in Italy, but the guests are still reminiscing in the beautiful memories. One such guest revealed a very interesting thing about the starry wedding to an entertainment portal.
A source revealed to Bollywood Bubble that Deepika broke into tears during the Anand Karaj ceremony on November 15, but Ranveer consoled her in his own way.
The source said, “Harshdeep Kaur was singing Ik Onkar live during the pheras. During the last phera, Deepika and her father got emotional and tears couldn’t stop rolling their eyes. The father-daughter hugged each other and cried and no one interrupted the two. After a few seconds, Ranveer, who was right by Deepika’s side, went and hugged his father-in-law and promised to take care of his daughter. He also hugged Deepika and kissed her on the forehead. Everyone was hooting and cheering for the couple when this happened.”
Deepika and Ranveer will soon host two receptions for friends and family in Bengaluru and Mumbai.
On the work front, while Deepika hasn’t announced her next project yet, Ranveer has many big budget films lined up. Starting with Simmba, he will also be seen in Gully Boy and 83.
Follow @News18Movies for more
A source revealed to Bollywood Bubble that Deepika broke into tears during the Anand Karaj ceremony on November 15, but Ranveer consoled her in his own way.
The source said, “Harshdeep Kaur was singing Ik Onkar live during the pheras. During the last phera, Deepika and her father got emotional and tears couldn’t stop rolling their eyes. The father-daughter hugged each other and cried and no one interrupted the two. After a few seconds, Ranveer, who was right by Deepika’s side, went and hugged his father-in-law and promised to take care of his daughter. He also hugged Deepika and kissed her on the forehead. Everyone was hooting and cheering for the couple when this happened.”
Deepika and Ranveer will soon host two receptions for friends and family in Bengaluru and Mumbai.
On the work front, while Deepika hasn’t announced her next project yet, Ranveer has many big budget films lined up. Starting with Simmba, he will also be seen in Gully Boy and 83.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Rake News': Trump Says Finland Avoids Wildfires by 'Raking' Forests, Finns Baffled
- Dearth of Female Boxing Coaches Puts Finland's Maarit Teuronen in a League of Her Own
- Lux Golden Rose Award: Kareena-Alia’s Chic Gowns to Shah Rukh-Varun’s Charm
- Apple Cuts Production Orders For All Three New iPhone Models: Report
- LPG As Good As CNG In Curbing Pollution: Auto LPG Suppliers To PM Narendra Modi
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...