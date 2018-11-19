GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ranveer Singh Hugged and Kissed Deepika Padukone When She Broke Down During Anand Karaj

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in Italy's Lake Como on November 14 and 15. They're back in India now.

Updated:November 19, 2018, 6:49 PM IST
Ranveer and Deepika got married in Italy.
Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in India after a fairytale wedding in Italy, but the guests are still reminiscing in the beautiful memories. One such guest revealed a very interesting thing about the starry wedding to an entertainment portal.

A source revealed to Bollywood Bubble that Deepika broke into tears during the Anand Karaj ceremony on November 15, but Ranveer consoled her in his own way.

The source said, “Harshdeep Kaur was singing Ik Onkar live during the pheras. During the last phera, Deepika and her father got emotional and tears couldn’t stop rolling their eyes. The father-daughter hugged each other and cried and no one interrupted the two. After a few seconds, Ranveer, who was right by Deepika’s side, went and hugged his father-in-law and promised to take care of his daughter. He also hugged Deepika and kissed her on the forehead. Everyone was hooting and cheering for the couple when this happened.”



Deepika and Ranveer will soon host two receptions for friends and family in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

On the work front, while Deepika hasn’t announced her next project yet, Ranveer has many big budget films lined up. Starting with Simmba, he will also be seen in Gully Boy and 83.

