Ranveer Singh Hugs Fan Who Had This Tattoo on His Shoulder

Ranveer Singh is known to have a quirky presence in Bollywood. Living up to the actor's image was one of his fan who arrived at a venue and revealed that he was carrying, what seemed like, Ranveer's name in ink on his shoulder. Ranveer acknowledged the sweet gesture by his fan and hugged and thanked him for his affection for him.

The video of Ranveer acknowledging his fans is winning hearts on social media too. He was earlier seen flying off from Mumbai to shoot his forthcoming feature Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He plays a Gujarati man in the film.

Reportedly, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will talk about how judgmental the society is about women. Ranveer plays an ordinary man who ends up doing something extraordinary when he is hurled into a threatening situation. The film is directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Yash Raj Studios.

During a recent interview, Ranveer pointed out how the makers were trying to get a tone of the film. With first poster out, seems like they have started on a good note. However, his sports biopic 83 opposite Deepika Padukone releases on April 10.

Check out Ranveer's look from Jayeshbhai Jordaar below and his video of hugging fan who seemingly sported his name's ink on his shoulder.

