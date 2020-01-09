Ranveer Singh Hugs Fan Who Had This Tattoo on His Shoulder
Ranveer Singh's fan seemingly had his name inked on his shoulder. A video of the actor hugging this fan is going viral on social media.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh is known to have a quirky presence in Bollywood. Living up to the actor's image was one of his fan who arrived at a venue and revealed that he was carrying, what seemed like, Ranveer's name in ink on his shoulder. Ranveer acknowledged the sweet gesture by his fan and hugged and thanked him for his affection for him.
The video of Ranveer acknowledging his fans is winning hearts on social media too. He was earlier seen flying off from Mumbai to shoot his forthcoming feature Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He plays a Gujarati man in the film.
Reportedly, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will talk about how judgmental the society is about women. Ranveer plays an ordinary man who ends up doing something extraordinary when he is hurled into a threatening situation. The film is directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Yash Raj Studios.
During a recent interview, Ranveer pointed out how the makers were trying to get a tone of the film. With first poster out, seems like they have started on a good note. However, his sports biopic 83 opposite Deepika Padukone releases on April 10.
Check out Ranveer's look from Jayeshbhai Jordaar below and his video of hugging fan who seemingly sported his name's ink on his shoulder.
View this post on Instagram
First Look: @ranveersingh as a Gujarati boy in #JayeshbhaiJordaar. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film talks about how judgemental d society is about women. Ranveer plays an ordinary man who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation!
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Women's League 2020 to Start on February 24: Know the Teams Confirmed to Be Participating
- Bigg Boss 13: Will Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill Break All Ties After Violent Encounter?
- If You Use an iPhone 11 And Have Shot a Great Night Mode Photo, Apple Wants to See It
- Wasim Akram Loses 'Family Heirloom' Watch on Flight, Trolls Ask Him to Buy a New One
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 Update Season 11 Complete Patch Notes