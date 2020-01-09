Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ranveer Singh Hugs Fan Who Had This Tattoo on His Shoulder

Ranveer Singh's fan seemingly had his name inked on his shoulder. A video of the actor hugging this fan is going viral on social media.

News18.com

Updated:January 9, 2020, 8:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ranveer Singh Dressed As Elvis Presley Is Unmissable, Watch Video
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is known to have a quirky presence in Bollywood. Living up to the actor's image was one of his fan who arrived at a venue and revealed that he was carrying, what seemed like, Ranveer's name in ink on his shoulder. Ranveer acknowledged the sweet gesture by his fan and hugged and thanked him for his affection for him.

The video of Ranveer acknowledging his fans is winning hearts on social media too. He was earlier seen flying off from Mumbai to shoot his forthcoming feature Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He plays a Gujarati man in the film.

Reportedly, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will talk about how judgmental the society is about women. Ranveer plays an ordinary man who ends up doing something extraordinary when he is hurled into a threatening situation. The film is directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Yash Raj Studios.

During a recent interview, Ranveer pointed out how the makers were trying to get a tone of the film. With first poster out, seems like they have started on a good note. However, his sports biopic 83 opposite Deepika Padukone releases on April 10.

Check out Ranveer's look from Jayeshbhai Jordaar below and his video of hugging fan who seemingly sported his name's ink on his shoulder.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram