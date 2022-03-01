Ranveer Singh Hugs, Poses With Fan Who Inked Actor's Face on His Back; Watch Video

Fans often go overboard while showing their love for their favourite stars and often go to the extent of tattooing their names or faces on their body. Recently, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh met a fan who had his face tattooed on his back. Not one but he dedicated five tattoos to Ranveer that were visible on his back. On Tuesday, several paparazzi accounts shared the video of the sweet interaction. The actor can be seen amused with his fan’s dedication and later gives him a side hug. He also says, ‘Kya Baat,’ after looking at those tattoos.

Watch the video:

Meanwhile, Ranveer recently made an appearance at the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) All-Star Celebrity Game which was held in Cleveland, Ohio. Last week, the actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped a picture with ace basketball player, LeBron James. In the picture, the two stars can be seen holding hands. Ranveer called it a precision moment and wrote, “The King and I !!! @kingjames. What a precious moment ♥️ I’m shook!”

Advertisement

The Gully Boy actor is the current ambassador for NBA India. He was also announced as a part of the Team Walton roster. The All-Star Celebrity Game features several actors, singers, athletes, and other celebrities.

This is not the first time that Ranveer attended the NBA. He had previously attended a game in Toronto in 2016.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was recently seen in the sports drama ’83, which is based on India’s Win at the 1983 World Cup. He essayed the role of the then team captain Kapil Dev. Interestingly, Dev’s wife’s role was played on-screen by Ranveer’s wife, actress Deepika Padukone.

The actor will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. This s his second collaboration with the actress after Gully Boy. Ranveer Singh also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus along with Pooja Hegde and social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.