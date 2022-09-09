Ranveer Singh Hugs Tamannaah Bhatia, Madhur Bhandarkar Ahead of Babli Bouncer's Release; Watch

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s path recently crossed with Bollywood’s powerhouse Ranveer Singh during what appears to be a Ganapati Darshan. Bhatia was accompanied by Madhur Bhandarkar, the director of her upcoming film Babli Bouncer. As the release date of the movie nears, the South diva did not lose the opportunity to promote her movie alongside Ranveer Singh. On Friday, she took to social media to share a quirky video alongside Singh.

For those unaware, Babli Bouncer is touted to be a one-of-a-kind story of a female bouncer namely Babli. It traces her professional struggle which is dominated by men. Ranveer, while promoting her character, said in the clip, “Babli Bouncer ke liye aaj mein bohot protected feel kar raha hua, meri Babli Bouncer yaha hai jo meri hifasat karengi. (I’m feeling protected because of Babli Bouncer and I am sure she’ll keep me safe.” Singh quickly turns toward Bhatia for reassurance, to which she replies ‘bilkul (surely)’.

During the quick conversation, Ranveer engulfs both Tamannaah and Bhandarkar in a massive bear hug. For the Ganpati Darshan, Ranveer looks dapper in a red ethnic kurta, meanwhile, Tamannaah dazzles in a traditional saree.

In the caption of the video, Tamannaah Bhatia thanked the Gunday star and wrote, “Feeling just as protected Ranveer Singh. Thank you for the love you’ve given to Babli Bouncer.” She further announced the release date of the drama movie and added, “Babli Bouncer on Hostar on September 23. See you soon. PS – Ranveer Singh just noticed, you’re ruling over this grid!”

Within hours the clip has received over 1 lakh likes on the photo-sharing application, leaving a barrage of netizens appreciating the clip by flooding the comment section of the post. The Madhur Bhandarkar directorial was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, and also stars Abhishek Bajaj, Sahil Vaid, and Saanand Verma in pivotal roles.

Apart from Babli Bouncer, Tamannaaah Bhatia has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Bhola Shankar opposite Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh, Bole Chudiyan in collaboration with Mouni Roy and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and the Telugu remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen titled This is Mahalakshmi.

