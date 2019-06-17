Ranveer Singh Hugs Virat Kohli after India's Victory, Lena Headey Wanted a 'Better Death' for Cersei Lannister

India maintained its winning streak against Pakistan in ICC tournaments when they defeated the latter by 89 runs (DLS method) at the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. As Virat Kohli-led team India received applause from all over the world, Ranveer Singh went down to the field and hugged the Indian captain after the team's comprehensive victory.

In another news, actress Lena Headey, who played Cersei Lannister all through eight seasons of the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, has spoken out about her character's death in the penultimate episode of the finale season. As she revealed to The Guardian, it seems like she was clearly unhappy with the decision made by the writers in regard to Cersei Lannister and her fate.

Also, on June 16, which marked both Father's day and Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra's birthday, both Nick Jonas and Priyanka took to social media to express love for their parents.

Ranveer Singh took fans by surprise by paying a surprise visit to the stadium where India was playing Pakistan in their ICC World Cup match. As Virat Kohli-led team India received applause from all over the world, Ranveer went down to the field and hugged the Indian captain.

In an interview with The Guardian, Lena Headey has revealed that she has not been given the opportunity to vent her frustration towards showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss for the way she was killed in Game of Thrones.

On Sunday, singer-actor Nick Jonas posted two pictures celebrating Father's Day-- his childhood picture with his father Kevin and wife Priyanka Chopra's throwback picture with her dad. In the caption he mentioned that he wished that he'd had the chance to know the latter.

A Jodhpur Court has acquitted Salman Khan in a case of submission of fake affidavit in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The Bharat actor was represented for a case that pertained to submission of false affidavit in the court that claimed that Khan had lost the license documents of his weapons though the license papers had been sent for renewal.

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and TV actress Charu Asopa married each other in a low key court ceremony earlier this month. Following this, the two got hitched in traditional ceremonies with multiple weddings.

