Ranveer Singh: I'm a Huge Govinda Fan, Accessories in My Bedroom are Arranged in 'Raja Babu' Way
Ranveer Singh, who is currently busy shooting Simmba, says he is a huge fan of actor Govinda.
Ranveer Singh. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently busy shooting Simmba, says he is a huge fan of actor Govinda.
"I am a huge Govinda fan. Accessories in my bedroom are arranged in the 'Raja Babu' way. All the hats, all the shoes, all the sunglasses. Govinda is an all-time great, one of the most mesmeric talents to have ever graced the scene," Ranveer said on Saavn's new show Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev.
He also called Govinda a genius.
"'Kill Dil' was a real trip for me. Both him and Anil Kapoor... I get the same feeling, I didn't know what was happening. (It was) Really surreal. Just to have been slapped by Govinda on-screen felt like 'life ban gayi' (life was made)," he added.
Asked when he does a film like Simmba is he actually channeling these films, Ranveer said: "I might be doing it subconsciously and thats completely natural but its not like I proactively do it. I used to do a lot of prep up in my earlier days, watch performances. After working on 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, I stopped doing that."
Now he goes to the gym and watches some movies.
"It's like a nightcap. Like end your day after watching a film," Ranveer added.
