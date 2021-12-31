Ranveer Singh in Talks for 5 Biopics, One of Them Could Turn Into ‘Extraordinary’ Script

Ranveer Singh has completed a decade in Bollywood, churning out some of the best Hindi films. His latest release, 83, too garnered immense appreciation and love from the audience. Now, the actor has revealed that he is in talks for “at least five biopics,” and three of them are of sportspersons.

Ranveer, in an interview with ETimes, mentioned that five biopics are under various stages of development. The actor said that one of them will hopefully develop into an extraordinary script, and the official announcement will be made as soon as it happens.

“Let me tell you, I am in discussion for at least three sportspersons and two other individuals, but I can’t reveal anything right now,” he said while answering the question about which sportsperson he would like to play after 83. “Each one is in different stages of development, and hopefully, one of them develops into an extraordinary script, and you will hear the announcement soon.” The rumour mill has it that the actor will essay the story of a paraplegic swimmer in one of his upcoming projects.

Ranveer, in the interview, also shared his experience of shooting for 83 with the real ‘Kapil’s Devils,’ and about his journey in Bollywood so far. In the conversation, he also revealed that he loves watching and playing cricket and had a blast shooting for the movie.

You can watch the entire interview here:

Ranveer Singh has established himself as a bankable actor in B-town. He has three films in the pipeline, two of which will release in 2022. One is a Yash Raj Films-produced social comedy film titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The second is also a comedy film directed by Rohit Shetty, tentatively titled Cirkus. The third film is a multi-starrer directed by Karan Johar, Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is expected to release in 2023.

