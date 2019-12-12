Ranveer Singh in Talks to Play Comicbook Superhero Nagraj, Karan Johar to Produce
Manoj Gupta publisher of Raj Comics stated that this would mark India's first live-action adaptation of a comic-book.
Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram
Actor Ranveer Singh is in negotiations to play the role of the iconic Indian superhero Nagraj in a big-screen adaptation of the comic-book series, Manoj Gupta, president of publisher Raj Comics, said on Wednesday. The film will be produced by filmmaker Karan Johar, Gupta added.
"We are in talks with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar for a live-action silver-screen adaptation of Nagraj. While nothing is inked so far, things are looking positive," Gupta told PTI.
Nagraj, which literally means 'Snake King', was created in the late 1980s by Sanjay Gupta and published by Raj Comics. The first story on the fictional superhero was penned by Prashuram Sharma and illustrations were done by Pratap Mullik. Later, it was drawn by Sanjay Ashtputre, Chandu and Anupam Sinha.
"When we created Nagraj we never imagined that it would attract such a wide fan following across India and we all are happy that finally, a Nagraj movie is taking shape," Gupta added.
A rich blend of mythology, fantasy, magic and science fiction, the story of Nagraj has gone on to earn a cult following over the years, with many fans believing that the comics have developed a mythology of their own, which is unique to the popular Indian beliefs about snakes. Gupta said though the project is in initial stages of development, they are hoping for a 2022 release.
"Everyone is extremely enthusiastic about the idea of making a Nagraj feature film. While other superhero films have been made in Bollywood before, this will be the first live-action adaptation of an Indian comic-book superhero," he added. Gupta previously had told PTI in September this year that the team is working towards adapting their comic-book characters for various mediums. "We are in talks to create a Banke Lal animated show for kids with a leading animation studio and a high-end 3D Nagraj animated film. We are also discussing live-action web-series with various producers," the director said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC in Guwahati Postponed Due to CAB Protests
- Virat Kohli Dedicates India's T20I Win to Anushka Sharma, Says It's Special Wedding Anniversary Gift
- Google 2019 Trends: Kabir Singh to Avengers Endgame, Top 10 Movies of the Year
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders