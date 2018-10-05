Ranveer Singh Increases the October Heat with Victoria’s Secret Model on Vogue Cover
Ranveer Singh makes a bold style statement on the cover of Vogue India for its 11th anniversary special edition. See photo, watch video.
Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. (Image: Instagram/Ranveer Singh)
Sara is a celebrated Portuguese model known for her glamorous Victoria’s Secret Angel shoots.
Ranveer makes for the ideal model to feature on the cover of the magazine’s 11th anniversary special edition that focuses on gender-fluid fashion.
The Padmaavat actor took to Instagram on Friday to post an image of the cover, which was also shared by Vogue India and celeb stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who has styled them for the shoot.
In the cover shot by photographer Greg Swales, Ranveer and Sara sport floral, flowy outfits from haute-couture designer Sabyasachi’s latest collection.
Vogue India also shared a snazzy video of Ranveer and Sara from the cover shoot. Though their faces are not visible in the clip, the two model for clothes that are glitzy, cosmopolitan and straight out of every rockstar’s fantasy.
Check out the cover and the video:
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to the age of Blurred Lines. Catch Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) and Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio/@thelionsny) on the cover of our 11th Anniversary issue channeling ‘the new neutral’. Editor: Priya Tanna (@priya_tanna). Photographed by: Greg Swales (@gregswalesart). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Halley Brisker (@studio_brisker). Make-up: Niki M’nray (@nikimnray)
Giorgio Armani’s brand ambassador, Sara is a regular at the world-famous Victoria’s Secret fashion show. She has also featured in several TV shows and music videos.
View this post on Instagram
Guys I HAVE AWESOME NEWS! In case you would like to come and watch Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and get a chance to hang out with me you can follow the link in my profile to bid on this exclusive package and at the same time support a cause that is dear to my heart @tlcbfrb It would mean the world to me to raise as much as I can towards the The TLC Foundation for Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors To end the suffering caused by hair pulling disorder, skin picking disorder, and related body-focused repetitive behaviors. Thank you @victoriassecret for this unique and special opportunity !
Ranveer, meanwhile, has a slew of interesting films lined up — Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Karan Johar’s Takht.
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi: After Asian Games Low, All Eyes on Cash-rich Tournament
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000
- Ranveer Singh Increases the October Heat with Victoria’s Secret Model on Vogue Cover
- Janhvi Kapoor is Every New-age Bride’s Dream in Latest Photoshoot. See Pics, Video
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman