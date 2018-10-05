Ranveer Singh Increases the October Heat with Victoria’s Secret Model on Vogue Cover

Trust Ranveer Singh for being ‘different’ all the time. From doing multiple projects simultaneously to charming his co-actors with his effervescence, he does it all. And now he is also on the cover of Vogue’s October issue with Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio.Sara is a celebrated Portuguese model known for her glamorous Victoria’s Secret Angel shoots.Ranveer makes for the ideal model to feature on the cover of the magazine’s 11th anniversary special edition that focuses on gender-fluid fashion.The Padmaavat actor took to Instagram on Friday to post an image of the cover, which was also shared by Vogue India and celeb stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who has styled them for the shoot.In the cover shot by photographer Greg Swales, Ranveer and Sara sport floral, flowy outfits from haute-couture designer Sabyasachi’s latest collection.Vogue India also shared a snazzy video of Ranveer and Sara from the cover shoot. Though their faces are not visible in the clip, the two model for clothes that are glitzy, cosmopolitan and straight out of every rockstar’s fantasy.Check out the cover and the video:Giorgio Armani’s brand ambassador, Sara is a regular at the world-famous Victoria’s Secret fashion show. She has also featured in several TV shows and music videos.Ranveer, meanwhile, has a slew of interesting films lined up — Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Karan Johar’s Takht.