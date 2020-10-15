Ranveer Singh Inspects Car After Bike Brushes Against his Mercedes

Ranveer Singh was spotted in Mumbai's Bandra today, while inspecting his black Mercedes after a bike brushed against his vehicle. In the video that has been doing rounds on social media shows that the actor is inspecting the damage that has been done to his car. After doing that for a while, he drives off.

The ace film actor was seen in an all black outfit including shorts, jacket, cap and socks. To break the monotony of the look, he picked red sneakers.

Seem like the paparazzi followed his car to its destination, as after a couple of seconds later another clip shows Ranveer entering a building.

Ranveer himself is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of his personal life on Instagram.

In his latest post, he has shared a then and now pictures of his parents on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. He has captioned the beautiful post as, “40 years of marriage!” His friends from the film industry have also extended their wishes in the comments section of the post. Some of the renowned names included, Vikrant Massey, Zoya Akhtar, Tiger Shroff, Dia Mirza, Sikander Kher, among many others.

The actor will soon be seen in the film titled '83. The movie is based on the 1983 cricket world cup that India won. Ranveer in the film plays the role of the then Indian men’s cricket team captain Kapil Dev. His wife actress Deepika Padukone, will be seen as his reel life wife Romi Devi. The movie is being directed by Kabir Khan and stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri in pivotal roles.

Apart from that he will also be seen in a film titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie is a social comedy drama directed by newcomer Divyang Thakkar. Ranveer’s role in the film is of a man who who believes in equal rights between males and females in the society. Other important roles will be played by Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak.