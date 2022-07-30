Ranveer Singh surely knows how to steal the show with his antics. While the actor always turns heads with his sartorial fashion choices, Deepika Padukone impresses fans with her elegance and grace. On Friday, Ranveer and Deepika walked the ramp at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 in Mumbai. The power couple turned show stoppers for Manish Malhotra, who returned with his first edition since the COVID-19 pandemic. The star-studded event was a big hit.

But what caught the attention of many was when Ranveer’s sweet gesture at the event. As Ranveer walked the ramp, he went to his mother, Anju Bhavanani, who was seating in the front row. The actor leaned in to kiss her before he touched her feet. The Simmba actor also took blessing from his sister’s feet and greeted Ishaan Khatter and Gauri Khan sitting beside them.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly went viral on the internet and Ranveer’s fans couldn’t stop complimenting the actor. One of the users wrote, “Sanskari munda. (well cultured man.)”

The event was a starry affair, with celebs including Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Nora Fatehi, Asha Bhosle, Javed Akhtar, Vidya Balan and Ishaan Khatter. The fashion show was organized by Shabana Azmi in association with her NGO Mijwan Welfare Society.

Deepika also shared pictures of herself and Ranveer on her photo-sharing application.

Deepika looked mesmerizing as she walked the ramp in a heavy white ivory lehenga and Ranveer looked dapper in a Black sherwani ensemble with white ivory work.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt in her pipeline. On the other hand, Deepika has Pathaan, Fighter, Project K and the Hindi remake of The Intern in her kitty.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here