Ranveer Singh Is All Heart for Sushmita Sen And Lalit Modi, Reacts to Couple's Mushy Instagram Pics

Among all the recent buzz in Bollywood, the newest is the revelation of the relationship between Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen. The pictures from their trip to Maldives are doing the rounds and have actors like Ranveer Singh drooling over in the comments section.

Lalit Modi uploaded a series of pictures on Thursday, these pictures were a mix of old and new photographs of him and Sushmita. The old photographs are taken during their younger days, some pictures are also hazy denoting how old they are. The new photographs are from their recent tour to Maldives and Sardinia. They are seen cozying up in a couple of images.

The former IPL chairman captioned the picture: “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. . In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER.”

Ranveer Singh, who is currently prepping for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, graced the comment section with a heart and a Nazar emoji for the duo.

On one hand, there were happy celebrities extending their warm regards, on the other hand fans were left clueless and couldn’t fathom the fact that the two were dating together. An Instagram user commented, “What is this, please tell me what is going on.”

This news comes months after Sushmita announced her breakup from Rohman Shawl. The Aarya star confirmed her breakup through social media. The actor’s post spoke about everlasting love and friendship shared by the two of them.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen on the second season of the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, in which she plays the titular role of a doting wife and mother who takes over the reins of her husband’s drug empire when he is killed. Aarya is co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat.

