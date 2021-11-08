Ranveer Singh is All Hearts for Happy Selfie with His Grandfather

Climbing up the ladder of success and stardom, Ranveer Singh did not leave his family behind. The actor is known to be extremely close to his family — grandparents, parents and siblings. Regardless of his professional commitments, Ranveer is often spotted spending quality time with family, on special occasions and otherwise. Today, the star shared some extra love for his beloved maternal grandfather, who seemed elated with joy. Ranveer is all smiles in the selfie shared on his Instagram Stories. The actor is flaunting a top ponytail and earrings — the look he has been sporting lately. To caption the photo with his happy looking grandfather, Ranveer simply put two hearts emoji. After all, a picture is worth a thousand words.

Last year, Ranveer shared a solo photo of his grandfather, who looked very stylish. The picture proves why Ranveer is known for his style and fashion choices. Dressed in a white shirt, the old man wore a fedora hat and a stylish pair of glasses with a wide black rim and attached hanging gold chain.

For those unversed, Ranveer’s paternal grandmother, Chand Burke was a popular actress in the 1950s. Chand’s first Bollywood break was given by veteran actor and acclaimed filmmaker Raj Kapoor. She also appeared in many Punjabi films and was popularly known as, ‘Dancing Lily of Punjab’. Ranveer is also related to actress Sonam Kapoor from his maternal side.

In terms of work, Ranveer stars in a cameo in the cop drama Sooryavanshi. The film directed by Rohit Shetty, also stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif in main roles and Ajay Devgn in a cameo. Additionally, Ranveer turned television host with his first TV quiz show called The Big Picture. The show welcomed celebrity guests like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and recently Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, who visited to promote their film Bunty aur Babli 2.

