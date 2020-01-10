Ranveer Singh is All Praise for Chhapaak, Says He's Never Been More Proud of Deepika Padukone

Hours before the release of Chhapaak, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to social media to cheer for director Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone. All praise for the film, the actor said that the film moved, stirred and stayed with him and he's never been more proud of his 'baby' Deepika.

Ranveer began his post by acknowledging Meghna and her recent film like Raazi and Talwar. He wrote, "Meghna, your film gives the audience hope and courage. It shows you the best and worst of humanity in a kaleidoscopic cinematic spectrum. It elucidates a subject that we've only ever heard of but never really fully understood. It offers a definitive and insightful deep-dive into the horrific gamut of acid violence. The story shakes you to your core and then lifts you heroically until your emotions soar. Talvar, Raazi and now Chhapaak..may I say "Bravo!" And "Encore!"

Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and chronicles her struggle for justice. Deepika is seen as Malti in the film, whereas, Vikrant Massey essays the role of Amol who supports Malti in her struggle.

Praising Deepika's performance in the film, Ranveer wrote, "My baby. I've witnessed you toil relentlessly to create this special piece of work. You've been an engine behind the project, and are the soul of the film. This is the most important installment in your body of work. You laboured with such honesty in intent and action. You dug deep and fought through your challenges, faced your fears, overcame your struggles and today you and your team stand triumphant as the creators of one of the films of our times.

"Your performance is way more than everything I thought it could and would be. It's moved me, stirred me and stayed with me. You blended strength with vulnerability and lent dignity to an immensely complex portrayal in such a fine manner that I'm simply awestruck at your craft. It's staggering and astonishing what you've achieved with Malti. A glowing gem in your repertoire. I love you, baby. I've never been more proud of you. @deepikapadukone #chhapaak."

For the unversed, In 2005, Laxmi was disfigured for life when a man called Nadeem Khan and three others allegedly hurled acid at her in Delhi's upscale Khan Market. In the film based on her life, the narrative remains the same but the names have been changed.

