Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ranveer Singh is an Adorable Dracula in His Recent Throwback Picture

Ranveer Singh has expressed an interest in acting and performing ever since his school days.

News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh is an Adorable Dracula in His Recent Throwback Picture
Image Courtesy: Ranveer Singh Instagram/ ranveersingh
Loading...

It is never boring for fans to see pictures of their favorite actors and actresses, more so from their stylish photo shoots. Despite this, without a doubt the fun of looking at throwback pictures of popular celebrities is unbeatable. Ranveer Singh has shared this delight with fans as he shared a very old throwback picture of himself on Instagram.

In the photo, he can be seen pretending to be a little Dracula. In the picture, Ranveer can be seen grimacing with his hands raised high to give off a menacing look but the most remarkable highlight of the picture are his fangs. From the center area of his mouth, a pair of fang-like teeth can be seen. Looks like he always had what it takes to be a perfect villain.

View this post on Instagram

😈

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

In recent times Ranveer Singh has been applauded for fitting well into a variety of unusual roles. The most prominent example of this is his role of Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. He was awarded Best Actor at the IIFA awards for this role.

 

While the actor is currently busy shooting for Kapil Dev's biopic 83, he will soon be taking up the role of Dara Shikoh, brother of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in Karan Johar's Takht. Vicky Kaushal will be playing Aurangzeb. Even though the actor has proven his mettle, Padmaavat has fans wondering if Ranveer Singh would be a better fit for Aurangzeb's shoes.

 

Follow @News18Movies for more

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram