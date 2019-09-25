Ranveer Singh is an Adorable Dracula in His Recent Throwback Picture

It is never boring for fans to see pictures of their favorite actors and actresses, more so from their stylish photo shoots. Despite this, without a doubt the fun of looking at throwback pictures of popular celebrities is unbeatable. Ranveer Singh has shared this delight with fans as he shared a very old throwback picture of himself on Instagram.

In the photo, he can be seen pretending to be a little Dracula. In the picture, Ranveer can be seen grimacing with his hands raised high to give off a menacing look but the most remarkable highlight of the picture are his fangs. From the center area of his mouth, a pair of fang-like teeth can be seen. Looks like he always had what it takes to be a perfect villain.

View this post on Instagram 😈 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Sep 24, 2019 at 3:00pm PDT

In recent times Ranveer Singh has been applauded for fitting well into a variety of unusual roles. The most prominent example of this is his role of Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. He was awarded Best Actor at the IIFA awards for this role.

While the actor is currently busy shooting for Kapil Dev's biopic 83, he will soon be taking up the role of Dara Shikoh, brother of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in Karan Johar's Takht. Vicky Kaushal will be playing Aurangzeb. Even though the actor has proven his mettle, Padmaavat has fans wondering if Ranveer Singh would be a better fit for Aurangzeb's shoes.

