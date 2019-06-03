English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh is an Excited Fanboy as He Meets 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar
Ranveer Singh seems to be making the most of his London trip for the film '83, meeting legendary cricketers on the sidelines of the Cricket World Cup.
Ranveer Singh is in London to shoot for filmmaker Kabir Khan's upcoming movie '83. During his course of preparation for the movie, the actor has been rubbing shoulders with a number of cricketing legends. While Kapil Dev has been helping him train for the movie that narrates the story of the former Indian skipper leading the team to World Cup Victory in 1983, Ranveer has also had the good fortune of meeting more international legends in London, where the 2019 Cricket World Cup is underway.
It is probably no coincidence that the film's crew is in London at the time of the World Cup, and Ranveer seems to be making the most of his time there. He had fanboy moments when he met former cricket stars Viv Richards, Shane Warne and Sunil Gavaskar. Ranveer also met with Sachin Tendulkar on the sidelines of a cricket event at Lords.
On Sunday, the actor treated his fans with photographs featuring him and the former cricketers. He seemed to be most excited to meet Sachin, referring to him at the 'God of Cricket' in his caption.
In another image, Ranveer is all smiles as he holds Sunil Gavaskar tightly. "The little master! #sunilgavaskar @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #83squad," Ranveer captioned the photo.
The actor also met Australian 'spin king' Shane Warne and legendary batsman Vivian Richards.
Earlier, Ranveer also took time out to click pictures with his fans in London. People crowded around him in the streets of London as they clicked adorable pictures with the actor.
