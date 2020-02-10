Ranveer Singh is an Ideal Gujrati Businessman in Leaked Pics from Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Ranveer Singh will be portraying a young Gujrati man promoting gender equality in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.
Image Courtesy: Instagram/bbewale
Ranveer Singh has a reputation for transforming his looks perfectly with each role. He recently finished working on Jayeshbhai Jordaar which will see him in the avatar of a young Gujrati man.
A new still of his character from the film's sets was recently revealed. In the picture, Ranveer could be seen in the avatar of a Gujrati businessman and without a doubt, he seemed to fit into the look perfectly well. He could be seen wearing an orange and white top shirt with a mustache.
Jayeshbhai Jordaar had been first announced in December. The film follows the story of a young man who becomes the hero of his city after addressing and expressing his support for gender equality.
View this post on Instagram
Get ready to embark on a JORDAAR journey! Presenting @ranveersingh in and as #JayeshbhaiJordaar | #ManeeshSharma | #DivyangThakkar | #FirstLook | @yrf A post shared by Jayeshbhai Jordaar (@jj_thefilm) on
The film's producer Maneesh Sharma had expressed his admiration for Ranveer's performance in the film. Sharma who had earlier directed Ranveer in his debut film Band Baaja Baraat stated that the actor had given his career's best performance in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.
The film's cast will also include Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak, and Aparshakti Khurana. Regional actress Shalini Pandey will be making her Bollywood debut with this film. It is scheduled to release around this year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neha Kakkar And Aditya's Marriage Rumour is Just to Boost TRPs of Indian Idol: Udit Narayan
- Indian Players Cheering for U-19 World Cup Squad from New Zealand is Why We Love Cricket
- Moto Razr Lasts 27000 Folds: Perhaps Moto Shouldn't be Teaching us How to Use a Phone
- What Really Happened Between India and Bangladeshi Players After U-19 World Cup Final
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India Lose 1st Match of Tournament as They Go Down to Belgium