1-min read

Ranveer Singh is an Ideal Gujrati Businessman in Leaked Pics from Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh will be portraying a young Gujrati man promoting gender equality in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

News18.com

February 10, 2020, 4:02 PM IST
Ranveer Singh is an Ideal Gujrati Businessman in Leaked Pics from Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Image Courtesy: Instagram/bbewale

Ranveer Singh has a reputation for transforming his looks perfectly with each role. He recently finished working on Jayeshbhai Jordaar which will see him in the avatar of a young Gujrati man.

A new still of his character from the film's sets was recently revealed. In the picture, Ranveer could be seen in the avatar of a Gujrati businessman and without a doubt, he seemed to fit into the look perfectly well. He could be seen wearing an orange and white top shirt with a mustache.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Blaze Edmonton (@bbewale) on

Jayeshbhai Jordaar had been first announced in December. The film follows the story of a young man who becomes the hero of his city after addressing and expressing his support for gender equality.

The film's producer Maneesh Sharma had expressed his admiration for Ranveer's performance in the film. Sharma who had earlier directed Ranveer in his debut film Band Baaja Baraat stated that the actor had given his career's best performance in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

The film's cast will also include Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak, and Aparshakti Khurana. Regional actress Shalini Pandey will be making her Bollywood debut with this film. It is scheduled to release around this year.

