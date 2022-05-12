Ranveer Singh Is ‘Dying to Do an English Film’, Says There Is No ‘Us Vs Them’ For Him

Ranveer Singh is super busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In the film, he will be seen playing a Gujarati man who has to save his wife and his unborn child. Now, in a recent interview, he has expressed his desire to work in non- Hindi films as well, and says that he has been talking to his wife Deepika Padukone, his co-star Pooja Hegde and others to understand it better.

Talking to India Today, he said, “I am dying to do an English film, which is my second language. I work predominantly in Hindi, but I would love to do something in English. I cannot speak Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam but I would love to. I keep talking to my peers and my colleagues, and I keep asking them how they work in different languages. I did a movie with Pooja Hegde recently and I was trying to understand how to do it. Deepika Padukone right now is doing Nag Ashwin’s film with Prabhas, which is in multiple languages. That is so exciting and I want to learn."

He also added, “I have collaborated with my counterpart actors from the South, like Mahesh Babu. I watched Dhanush, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Tarak (Jr NTR), Mahesh Babu, and I am a great admirer of their craft. One of my favourite movies and filmmakers of all time are all the people who work in Chennai - Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman - they are all legends! So, yes, I have a huge amount of love and respect and reverence and I never see it as the other. I see it as one. It will never be ‘us VS them’ for me.”

Well, we hope to see him in films of other languages as well. The actor is gearing up for the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar on the 13th of May. He also has Cirkus lined up for release this year.

