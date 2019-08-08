Ranveer Singh is Enjoying Nature in This Breathtaking Pic from the Sets of '83

Actor Ranveer Singh just spotted a rainbow on the sets of Kabir Khan's '83. The actor, who is currently shooting in London, shared a behind-the-scene picture from the sets of the movie.

Giving fans a glimpse of the beautiful rainbow over picturesque landscape, the 34-year-old actor can be seen standing on the ground and enjoying the overcast skies in the photo.

Ranveer shared the picture on his Instagram story and wrote, “Rainbow spotting, onset. #83thefilm.” The actor has been keeping fans updated about the film by posting pictures from the sets.

Image courtesy: Instagram/Ranveer Singh

Ranveer plays cricketing legend Kapil Dev in the movie. The film will reunite Ranveer with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone who will essay the role of Dev's wife, Romi.

This will be the duo's fourth collaboration after last year's release Padmaavat. '83 will chronicle India's win under Dev's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

On the occasion of his 34th birthday on July 6, Ranveer unveiled his first look as 'Haryana hurricane' Dev from '83. The first-look photo from the movie showed Ranveer sporting Dev’s signature mustache. He was dressed in a white t-shirt and could be seen spinning a read leather ball with a fierce look in his eyes. And, he looked a whole lot like the legendary cricketer.

'83 also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.