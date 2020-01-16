Take the pledge to vote

Ranveer Singh is Super Excited to See First Photos of Kapil Sharma's Daughter Anayra

Actor Ranveer Singh expressed his excitement on seeing the first pictures of comedian Kapil Sharma's daughter on Instagram.

Trending Desk

January 16, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
Ranveer Singh is Super Excited to See First Photos of Kapil Sharma's Daughter Anayra
Kapil Sharma, who welcomed his little bundle of joy on December last year, had shared the first pictures of the baby on Wednesday. Actor Ranveer Singh was among those who reacted to the pictures of the baby girl. Taking to the comment section on Instagram, the Padmaavat actor expressed his excitement, writing, "Oyyye yaar Kapil."

Kapil revealed the name of the newborn with the photos, writing, "Meet our piece of heart 'Anayra Sharma' , #gratitude." In one of the images, Kapil can be seen holding the little one with his wife Ginni Sharma.

Soon after the pictures were shared, celebrities made a bee-line to pour in their love and blessings. Singer Neha Kakkar too was filled with happiness and adored the baby. "She's beautiful...Touchwood! I'm coming to see her soon,” she dropped a loved up comment.

"Doe-eyed princess," wrote actress Nehha Pendse Bayas. Actress Hina Khan commented, "Mashallah."

Earlier on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Deepika Padukone was invited to talk about her movie Chhapaak. While chatting, Kapil had showed her the picture of Anayra and the Tamasha actress was in awe of the snap.

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar. The traditional Punjabi ceremony was attended by friends from the industry.

