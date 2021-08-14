Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor Rock the Stage at Shrey Singhal’s Pre-wedding Festivities

Punjabi singer Shrey Singhal’s pre-wedding event is grabbing the headlines for all good reasons. The star-studded event was held in Delhi where Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor set the stage on fire with their stellar performances. The pictures and videos of the event shared by the guests on social media have taken over the internet. While Ranveer looks dapper in a crisp tuxedo, Janhvi looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red lehenga and Vaani opted for a corset top teamed with black leather pants.

In the videos shared by Shrey, Ranveer can be seen dancing with the would-be groom on his song Khali Bali from the movie Padmaavat while the guests can be seen shouting and hooting in excitement. He brought the house down with his powerful dance moves on songs Dil Dhadakne Do's Gallan Goodiyaan, Jigar Da Tukda from Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and others.

On the other hand, Janhvi set the internet on fire with her splendid performances on Genda Phool, Tareefan and Panghat . She can be seen donning in a red shimmery lehenga and a golden shimmery lehenga.

Vaani too looks stunning in her stage act.

Not only this, TV actor Akanksha Puri and singer Badshah also marked their presence at the event.

Meanwhile, Janhvi seems to have a great time in Delhi with sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor. She shared glimpses of her well-spent 22-hours in the national capital city. In the clip, Kapoors can be seen catching a flight to Delhi, eating doughnuts, posing for pictures and getting ready for the big party. The clip features the father-daughters trio in a fun mode. She captioned the picture as "22 hours in the capital".

Shrey is a popular Punjabi singer who is known for the songs like Jahaan Tum Ho, Tu Junnoniyat, Aankhein Meri and Aankh Uthi. The singer is soon going to tie the knot.

