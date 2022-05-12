CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Ranveer Singh 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Gets Big Thumbs-up from Vishal Dadlani; Film to Take Decent Start

Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' features Ranveer Singh as a mild-mannered Gujarati man who goes against all odds to protect his unborn child.

Entertainment Bureau

Ranveer Singh is currently awaiting the release of Yash Raj Films’ ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. The film features Ranveer as a mild-mannered Gujarati man who goes against all odds to protect his unborn child. ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ will arrive in cinemas tomorrow, May 13. But early reactions to the film are already out. Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani, who has also sung the track ‘Firecracker’ in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, is all praise for Ranveer’s performance in the movie.

A fan page dedicated to Ranveer Singh shared a picture of the actor with Vishal on Twitter, wherein they are caught in a candid moment. Responding to the picture, Vishal wrote, “This was me telling @RanveerOfficial how precious he is, after watching #JayeshbhaiJordaar. All the coloured pajamas in the world can’t distract from the talent, the truth and the heart it takes to live a film and character like he has. What a beautiful monster this guy is!!"

However, Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas Censor Board and a film critic, wasn’t really impressed by the film and gave it two stars. He dubbed Ranveer as a “miscast" and called the film an “old story".

Meanwhile, a report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that the film’s opening box office collections will be in Rs. 4-5 crores range. The comedy-drama, directed by first-time director Divyang Thakkar, was delayed by the makers. It is produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films.

Next up for Ranveer Singh is Cirkus, a comedy film that reunites him with his Simmba director Rohit Shetty; Karan Johar’s family romedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil blockbuster Anniyan with Shankar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

first published:May 12, 2022, 11:28 IST