Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif To Team Up For Zoya Akhtar's Next?

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif may share screen space as a lead pair in Zoya Akhtar's new directorial. Buzz is that the film is a gangster drama and likely to go on the floors next year.

According to a Pinkvilla report, a source said, "After Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy, Ranveer will be seen in Zoya's next gangster drama. It's again in the dark, gritty space that Gully Boy was. Ranveer has already okayed the film. They were in the process of locking dates when the lockdown happened. Post this, first Ranveer will sort his dates out for his already committed films and then start Zoya's next."

Ranveer and Katrina have worked together in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, where Ranveer has a cameo role. While both Ranveer and Katrina have worked with Zoya individually, this project will mark the coming together of the three for the first time. Katrina has worked with Zoya in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

According to the same report, Katrina is said to have an interesting role, which will be integral to the life of Ranveer's character. "Katrina and Zoya are great buddies and when the director narrated her the story, she immediately agreed to be part of it. The modalities are currently being discussed before both the stars sign on the dotted line," the source added further.

More details are awaited.

