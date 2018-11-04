GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Ranveer Kicks Off Wedding Festivities With Haldi Ceremony; Bride-to-be Deepika Returns to Mumbai

The pre-wedding celebrations of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone began with a Nandi puja held at the latter's residence in Bengaluru on Friday.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2018, 6:13 PM IST
Ranveer Kicks Off Wedding Festivities With Haldi Ceremony; Bride-to-be Deepika Returns to Mumbai
Image credits: Instagram/Yogen Shah
The pre-wedding celebrations of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone began with a Nandi puja held at the latter's residence in Bengaluru on Friday. And now, the pictures of groom-to-be Ranveer, enjoying what appears to be the pre-wedding haldi ceremony, have surfaced on the Internet.

Dressed in a white kurta and pyjamas, Ranveer can be seen posing with close pal, casting director Shanoo Sharma at his house. In the photos, which have now gone viral, we can see Ranveer's house all decked up with the African marigolds.

Take a look:






Meanwhile, Deepika, who had flown down to Bengaluru for the pre-wedding puja, arrived in Mumbai on Saturday. Dressed in a pink-striped shirt and blue denim jeans, the actress looked uber cool as she was clicked at the Mumbai airport.

View this post on Instagram

❣️ @deepikapadukone wearing @celine @burberry

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on



While there have been a lot of speculations about the much-awaited wedding, recent reports give elaborate details about the couple's D-Day. As per a report in India Today, Deepika and Ranveer will have a traditional Konkani style wedding on November 14 in Italy as the actress belongs to the Saraswat Brahmin community from Karnataka. While on 15th, a Sindhi wedding ceremony will follow, given Ranveer's roots.

The couple is also reportedly planning to host two separate wedding receptions-- one for Deepika's family and friends in Bengaluru and the other one in Mumbai for Ranveer's family and their friends from the industry.


