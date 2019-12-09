Ranveer Singh Kisses and Puts an End to the Reports of Cold War with Shahid Kapoor

Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor have had a hard time in the past trying to quash rumours of a cold feud between them. On the occasion of the Star Screen Awards 2019, the two actors crushed those rumours for good.

At the red carpet of the event, both Kapoor and Singh were seen posing hand in hand. Not only that but Singh even went on to give Kapoor a kiss on the cheek before parting ways.

View this post on Instagram

Rumours of a feud between Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor surfaced after the release of Padmaavat. In an interview, Kapoor claimed that he felt "like an outsider" on the sets of the film. Singh had indirectly responded to this in another interview where he stated he had done his best to make everyone on the set to feel at home.

At an appearance in Koffee with Karan, Singh had teased that he might have acted better in Kaminey and Kapoor had teased back in kind stating that he would have played Alauddin Khilji differently if given the chance.

Despite rising speculations regarding these incidents, the two actors had claimed on numerous occasions that there was no feud between them and that they enjoyed working together. Hopefully, this recent exchange between them at the red carpet will put those rumors to rest once and for all.

