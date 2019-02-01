LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Finance Minister begins budget 2019 speech
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • Piyush Goyal arrives at Parliament
  • Sensex opens 10 points up, NIFTY gains 15 points
  • BJP restored fiscal sanity, says MP Jayant Sinha
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
  • Income support scheme for distressed farmers expected
  • Allocation for MSEMs may increase
  • Reduction of GST expected on electric vehicles
  • Women entrepreneurs may have easier access to loans
  • Banking sector may see correction in liquidity
  • Agrarian sector may see major relief for farmers
  • Middle-class expects relaxation in tax exemption
  • Education sector likely to see increased allocation
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone Outside Soho House After Dinner Date

Photographed outside the Soho House, Mumbai, Ranveer embraced Deepika and gave her an affectionate kiss.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone Outside Soho House After Dinner Date
Image: Viral Bhayani/Instagram
Just days after an exclusive interview with the GQ magazine in which he admitted that the media attention surrounding his recent marriage ceremony to Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was ‘too much’, Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh was seen basking, as such, in paparazzi attention. After a recent dinner date at the Soho House, Mumbai with wife Deepika, Ranveer gave her an affectionate kiss in front of the cameras. The couple also sportingly posed for photographs, before driving away together.

After the newly married couple walked out of the restaurant and stepped down the stairs, Ranveer bent down and cleared a speck of dirt stuck to Deepika’s pants. Then he enveloped her in a warm embrace and gave her a kiss on the cheek. Deepika thanked the photographers and followed Ranveer to their car.



Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in Italy in November. They also threw several wedding receptions for their friends, extended families and industry colleagues in India.

On the work front, Deepika has been appointed as the new chairperson of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and has her next project, Chapaak, lined up with director Meghna Gulzar. Chapaak is inspired by the real life story of acid attack survivor Lakshmi Agarwal.

Ranveer has his upcoming film Gully Boy, with co-star Alia Bhatt, lined up for February 14 release. He also has projects like Kabir Khan's World Cup film ’83 and Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipeline.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram