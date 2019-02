Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone Outside Soho House After Dinner Date

Just days after an exclusive interview with the GQ magazine in which he admitted that the media attention surrounding his recent marriage ceremony to Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was ‘too much’, Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh was seen basking, as such, in paparazzi attention. After a recent dinner date at the Soho House, Mumbai with wife Deepika, Ranveer gave her an affectionate kiss in front of the cameras. The couple also sportingly posed for photographs, before driving away together.After the newly married couple walked out of the restaurant and stepped down the stairs, Ranveer bent down and cleared a speck of dirt stuck to Deepika’s pants. Then he enveloped her in a warm embrace and gave her a kiss on the cheek. Deepika thanked the photographers and followed Ranveer to their car.Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in Italy in November. They also threw several wedding receptions for their friends, extended families and industry colleagues in India.On the work front, Deepika has been appointed as the new chairperson of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and has her next project, Chapaak, lined up with director Meghna Gulzar. Chapaak is inspired by the real life story of acid attack survivor Lakshmi Agarwal.Ranveer has his upcoming film Gully Boy, with co-star Alia Bhatt, lined up for February 14 release. He also has projects like Kabir Khan's World Cup film ’83 and Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipeline.Follow @News18Movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.