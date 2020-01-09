Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ranveer Singh, Laxmi Agarwal, Rekha and other Stars Attend Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Premiere

Amid all the protests and controversies, Chhapaak had a star-studded premiere on Wednesday night in Mumbai.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 9, 2020, 12:28 PM IST
Ranveer Singh, Laxmi Agarwal, Rekha and other Stars Attend Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Premiere
Images: Instagram

Deepika Padukone had been under scrutiny for her support to recent protests in the country. However, that did not stop Bollywood celebrities from attending the screening of her latest release, Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid-attack survivor and her fight for justice.

The movie, which is set to release on January 10, had a special premiere for the who's who of Bollywood on Wednesday. Several B-town celebs flocked in to watch the show.

The star of the event was Laxmi Agarwal, who is the inspiration behind the movie. She was also joined by Deepika's parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, along with her sister Anisha. Deepika's husband and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh did not miss the chance to be by her side. He was accompanied by his parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani with Anju Bhavnani, and sister Ritika.

Deepika's co-actor Vikrant Massey looked dapper in a green coat. The screening was also attended by Anurag Kashyap, Bhumi Pednekar, Rekha, Huma Qureshi, Javed Akhtar, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur.

Other celebs spotted at the show were Ali Fazal, Richa Chaddha, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahira Kashyap, Yami Gautam, Kunal Kapoor, Gulshan Deviah and Manish Malhotra.

In the movie, Deepika has portrayed an acid attack survivor named Malti, whereas Massey plays the role of her companion and better half.

