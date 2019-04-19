English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh Learns Tricks of the Trade from Kapil Dev at '83 Sets, See Video
Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 is the cinematic translation of the historic 1983 World Cup win of the Indian Cricket Team.
A still from '83 BTS video, Image courtesy: Ranveer SIngh/Instagram
Led by Ranveer Singh, the squad of the upcoming World Cup film are all gearing up for the big test-- filming. The boys are camped up in Dharamshala's HPCA stadium are being coached and trained by experts in the field, so that they are all prepped and ready before they begin shooting for '83.
Ranveer took to Instagram and shared a new behind-the scenes video from their time in Dharamshala, which features the team of actors training to become the World Cup-winning team, on-screen. Going by the video, it is safe to safe to say they have set the right foot in, as they are being trained by original players themselves.
In one of the cuts, we see Ranveer getting personally coached by Dev as to getting his bowling action correct. In another we see him wearing pads and hitting the ball left, right and center. Other real life cricketers like Mohinder Amarnath, Bishan Singh Bedi and Madan Lal are also seen training their respective counterparts in the film
Announcing that the movie will release on Good Friday next year, Ranveer captioned the post, "The incredible untold story of India’s greatest victory! 🏏🏆 10th April 2020- Good Friday #Relive83 @83thefilm @kabirkhankk."
See video here:
Fans saw the effort put in by the hard-working team and filled the comments section with congratulatory messages. One user wrote, "This is going to be one incredible film.... 🔥🔥🔥🔥," while another one wrote, "Absolutely incredible. The kind of hard work put in by you guys is simply awe inspiring. Never been a cricket fan, but @ranveersingh I am of yours & #KapilDev Sir, and this one is not going to get a miss under any circumstance."
'83 will be headlined by Ranveer, while his cricketing unit comprises of Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmania and Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil.
Additionally, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Varma as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Pankaj Tripathi as team manager Man Singh will also feature in the biopic.
Recently Mali Marshall, son of former West Indies player Malcolm Marshall, was also roped in for the film.
Read: Malcolm Marshall's Son Mali to Play the Late West Indies Cricket Star in Ranveer Singh's '83
