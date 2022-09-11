Ranveer Singh Leaves Allu Arjun Go ROFL As He Turns Pushpa At SIIMA 2022; Watch

Ranveer Singh attended the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) on Saturday night in Bengaluru where he rocked the stage as usual. The actor turned to Pushpa Raj and left everyone including Allu Arjun completely impressed. In a video that has now surfaced on social media, Singh can be seen dancing to Pushpa: The Rise’s song Srivalli as he also copies Allu Arjun’s iconic walk. In another clip, Ranveer can also be heard reciting one of Pushpa’s dialogues as he leaves Allu Arjun in splits too.

Several fans reacted to the video and dropped hilarious comments. “Ye admi hai ya glucose ki bottle (Is he a man or a glucose bottle?),” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user joked, “He wants to be a hero in the Hindi remake of Pushpa.” “I like him. He is so spontaneous,” a third comment read.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was also honoured with the Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India award. After receiving the award, the actor took to Twitter and dropped a picture with his trophy. “Grateful to the South Indian Film Fraternity for this honour! 🏆 Thank you for bestowing me with such high esteem!” he wrote.

Allu Arjun also won the Best Actor award (Telugu) at SIIMA 2022 for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. This is for the second time in a row that Allu Arjun has won the best actor award. Last year too, Allu Arjun bagged the trophy for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Taking to Twitter, the Pushpa actor expressed gratitude and thanked his fans for showering love on him. “Thank you #SIIMA2022! Soo Blessed by the people to the best actor once again. It’s soo rare that getting it once itself is a dream & when it happens twice I truly feel very fortunate. Thank you for all the love. Gratitude 🙏” he wrote.

SIIMA 2022 is being held in Bengaluru. The event is being held over two days. The winners of the Telugu and Kannada film industries were announced on Saturday, whereas the rest of the awards will be announced today. The award night was a star-studded show which was attended by several big celebrities including Pooja Hegde and Vijay Deverakonda among others.

