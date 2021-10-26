Ranveer Singh Leaves Deepika Padukone Confused With This Caption on His Latest Selfie

Ranveer Singh, who recently made his small screen debut with the reality TV game show The Big Picture, has been trending on social media since Tuesday morning. No, not for his film, but quirky caption on his latest Instagram post. The actor, who is the ultimate quirk king, posted an uber-cool selfie in a blue Gucci tracksuit and naturally, the Internet exploded!

Ranveer captioned the photo: “Tuesdays, Never-lose days." He paired his outfit with a pair of funky shades and a thick stubble enhancing his jawline. His picture and caption left many baffled including his wife, Deepika Padukone, who put a comment, “Means???" below the picture.

Ranveer has often exhibited his liking for the luxury brand Gucci as his pictures in the brands’ outfits keep going viral inciting a barrage of reactions from the netizens. Ranveer Singh is currently busy with his first-ever show The Big Picture, which is a pictorial reality show where the actor asks the contestants questions based on pictures.

He recently announced the new release date of his highly-anticipated movie ’83. The film is set to hit the theatres on Christmas. The sports drama film is jointly produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film features Ranveer as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Deepika, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri.

Ranveer is also filming for Dharma Productions’ ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ where he will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, the Diwali release ‘Sooryavanshi’ will see him in an extended cameo appearance.

