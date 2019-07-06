Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ranveer Singh Looks Exactly Like Kapil Dev in First Look of Kabir Khan's '83

The film will reunite Ranveer Singh with his actress wife Deepika Padukone, who will essay the role of Romi Dev, wife to cricketing legend Kapil Dev.

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
Ranveer Singh Looks Exactly Like Kapil Dev in First Look of Kabir Khan's '83
The film will reunite Ranveer Singh with his actress wife Deepika Padukone, who will essay the role of Romi Dev, wife to cricketing legend Kapil Dev.
Ranveer Singh looks a whole lot like legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The Gully Boy star headlines Kabir Khan’s upcoming movie '83, and the first image of the actor in character should inspire confidence.

The actor unveiled his first look as 'Haryana hurricane' Kapil Dev on the occasion of his 34th birthday. The first-look photo from '83 shows Ranveer sporting Dev’s signature mustache. He is dressed in a white t-shirt, and can be seen spinning a read leather ball with a fierce look in his eyes.

He captioned the post: "On my special day, here's presenting the Haryana hurricane, Kapil Dev."

The film will reunite Ranveer with his actress wife Deepika Padukone, who will essay the role of Romi Dev, wife to cricketing legend Kapil Dev.

This will be the duo's fourth collaboration after last year's release Padmaavat. '83 will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

The much-awaited film will release on April 10, 2020. '83 is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir, and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

Speaking about getting into the skin of the character he plays in the Kabir Khan-directed film, Ranveer told IANS: "Playing a living legend poses a unique set of challenges, and your approach to the preparation for that character has to be all the more intensive. And it has been. But at the same time, it has been very rewarding and fulfilling."

Loading...
