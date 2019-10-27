Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ranveer Singh Makes a Colourful Appearance on John Cena's Insta Timeline

After Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Virat Kohli and Sushant Singh Rajput, John Cena's interesting Instagram timeline hosted a colourful Ranveer Singh pic.

News18.com

Updated:October 27, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh Makes a Colourful Appearance on John Cena's Insta Timeline
Image: John Cena, Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Professional wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena's little Instagram activity that interests his fans a lot got interesting recently when another Bollywood personality debuted on his timeline. Cena made his Indian fans skip a heartbeat as he posted a picture of Ranveer Singh on his profile. Like always, Cena's post is "posted without explanation, for your interpretation."

Read: John Cena Posts Sushant Singh Rajput's Pic on Instagram Leaving Fans Amused

In the pic posted by Cena, Singh can be seen dressed in a multi-colour, half-sleeves shirt as he gives out perfect summer vibes. His green tint shades adds to the entire charisma that Singh is.

Responding to the love shown by Cena, Ranveer commented in his feed, "Can’t see me", which is a call back to the wrestler's chatchphrase in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Check out the pic below:

Recently, model-activist Winnie Harlow commented on Ranveer Singh's picture and called his look "epic" at an awards ceremony that they both attended.

Read: Winnie Harlow Called Ranveer Singh's This Look Epic

On the movies front, Cena is going to feature in Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious 9, which will also feature a cameo appearance by rapper Cardi B. The film is slated to release in 2020. Ranveer, meanwhile, is busy prepping for his upcoming projects Takht with Karan Johar and Jayeshbhai Jordaar with debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar.

The project, a humorous entertainer set in Gujarat, is being produced by YRF's homegrown producer Maneesh Sharma, who also discovered Divyang. Ranveer's next release is '83, which debuts in theatres in April 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram