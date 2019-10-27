Ranveer Singh Makes a Colourful Appearance on John Cena's Insta Timeline

Professional wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena's little Instagram activity that interests his fans a lot got interesting recently when another Bollywood personality debuted on his timeline. Cena made his Indian fans skip a heartbeat as he posted a picture of Ranveer Singh on his profile. Like always, Cena's post is "posted without explanation, for your interpretation."

Read: John Cena Posts Sushant Singh Rajput's Pic on Instagram Leaving Fans Amused

In the pic posted by Cena, Singh can be seen dressed in a multi-colour, half-sleeves shirt as he gives out perfect summer vibes. His green tint shades adds to the entire charisma that Singh is.

Responding to the love shown by Cena, Ranveer commented in his feed, "Can’t see me", which is a call back to the wrestler's chatchphrase in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Check out the pic below:

Recently, model-activist Winnie Harlow commented on Ranveer Singh's picture and called his look "epic" at an awards ceremony that they both attended.

Read: Winnie Harlow Called Ranveer Singh's This Look Epic

On the movies front, Cena is going to feature in Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious 9, which will also feature a cameo appearance by rapper Cardi B. The film is slated to release in 2020. Ranveer, meanwhile, is busy prepping for his upcoming projects Takht with Karan Johar and Jayeshbhai Jordaar with debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar.

The project, a humorous entertainer set in Gujarat, is being produced by YRF's homegrown producer Maneesh Sharma, who also discovered Divyang. Ranveer's next release is '83, which debuts in theatres in April 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.