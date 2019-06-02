English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh Meets Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Viv Richards and Shane Warne in London, See Pics
Ranveer Singh clicked pictures with cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Shane Warne in London and shared them on social media.
Image of Ranveer Singh, Viv Richards, Sunil Gavaskar and Shane Warne in London, courtesy of Instagram
Actor Ranveer Singh, who is in London to shoot for filmmaker Kabir Khan's upcoming movie '83, had fanboy moments when he met former cricket stars Sachin Tendulkar, Viv Richards, Shane Warne and Sunil Gavaskar. Ranveer also met with Sachin Tendulkar and Viv Richards on the sidelines of a cricket event at Lords.
Ranveer on Sunday treated his fans with photographs featuring him and the former cricketers.
"The little master! #sunilgavaskar @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #83squad," Ranveer captioned one image in which the actor is all smiles and holding Gavaskar tightly.
In the second image, he is all suited and posing with Warne. "Spin King! #Warnie @ShaneWarne @83thefilm #83squad," Ranveer captioned the image that he shared on Twitter.
Also see Ranveer's Pic with Sachin Tendulkar and Viv Richards.
Earlier, Ranveer also took time out to click pictures with his fans in the English capital. Responding to Ranveer's infectious vibes, people also joined in and crowded around him in the streets of London as they clicked adorable pictures.
The film '83 will trace India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in the movie that also stars Saqib Saleem, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others.
(With inputs from IANS)
'83 is being presented by Reliance Entertainment, and will be released on April 10, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
