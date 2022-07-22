Ranveer Singh Mocks Vijay Deverakonda for Wearing 'Chappal' at Liger Event: 'Bhai Ka Style...'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger trailer launch event on Thursday was a star-studded affair. Amid much anticipation and excitement, the makers organised a promotional event in Mumbai that saw attendance of Bollywood celebs like Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. In a hilarious instance, Ranveer Singh trolled Vijay Deverakonda who arrived at the event in a Hawaiian slippers.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor pointed out, “Bhai ka style dekho, aise lag raha hai, ye mere trailer launch pe aaya hai ya main inke trailer launch pe aaya hu (Look at brother’s style, it looks like, he has come to my trailer launch instead of me coming to his trailer.”

Ranveer Singh went on to draw a comparison with John Abraham who is usually spotted wearing slippers at film events. The actor exclaimed, “John Abraham ke baad agar koi chappal ka swag aur style dikhayega toh THE Vijay Deverakonda (After John Abraham, it’s Vijay who can pull off swag and style of slippers)”

Vijay Deverakonda, who was sporting a plain black tee with the word ‘THE’ written across it along with a pair of beige cargo pants, responded to Ranveer with a big smile on his face. Ranveer Singh’s ensemble, on the other hand, was black and grey and all glitzy. Ranveer opted for a printed silver-grey jacket along with matching tightly fitted pants and boots. He also carried shades in his hands.

Ranveer Singh also made a subtle hint about the recent Koffee With Karan episode where Sara Ali Khan stated that she wanted to date the Arjun Reddy actor. While talking to Karan Johar, Ranveer said, “Speaking of lust, the object of lust, sir we have found out on your blockbuster talk show ki ‘THE’ ki kitni demand hai North India mein (There’s a lot of demand of Vijay in North India).”

Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telegu languages, the movie tells the story of an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. The film is slated to release on August 25.

Vijay said at the event, “I’m looking forward to the day when it’s no longer called north or south, just Indian cinema, and we are called Indian actors. That’s the reality we should look towards.”

