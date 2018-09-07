Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni New BFFs in Town? Check Out Their Recent Selfie Together

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently prepping for 83, in which he will be playing veteran cricketer Kapil Dev.Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will depict India’s historic world cup win of 1983.To get the nuances of his role in the film right, the 33-year-old actor has been spending time with cricketers lately.After meeting Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer is now hanging out with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He took to Instagram on Friday to share a selfie with the former India captain. “Good Times with Mahi Bhai @mahi7781 #Lionheart #MSD#TheGreatest,” he captioned it.In the photo, Ranveer has his hand around Dhoni’s shoulder as the two smile at the camera. Both look casual-chic in black tees and tousled hair. Ranveer is also sporting a moustache and large gold-rimmed glasses.According to reports, Kapil Dev has agreed to personally coach Ranveer for a week in November to ensure the actor gets his mannerisms and signature shots right. 83 will begin shooting in December this year. The makers are on the lookout for the rest of the cast to play the other members of the team that defeated West Indies to get India its first World Cup.Produced by Reliance Entertainment, it is slated for release on April 10, 2020.Talking about the sports drama, Ranveer earlier told IANS, “83 is an incredible underdog story. It’s an honour to be a part of one of the most incredible sporting stories of our nations history, the 1983 Cricket World Cup. We have the honour of telling this story and immortalising it on celluloid.”Meanwhile, Ranveer will next be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. He will also feature in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt and in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.