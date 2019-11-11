Ranveer Singh Nails Natraj Shot in Kapil Dev Style, Shares Picture on Instagram
Ranveer Singh shared a picture from his upcoming film ’83 as he strikes Kapil Dev's iconic Natraj shot. His film is based on the life of the veteran cricketer and the 1983 Cricket World Cup win for India.
Image courtesy: Ranveer Singh, Harsh1904MJ/ Twitter
Actor Ranveer Singh shared a picture from his upcoming film ’83, which is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup win for India. Kapil Dev was the captain of team India in the international series, who led the team to a major victory and lifted the first ever World Cup for the country.
Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev in the film. The actor shared a picture in the famous ‘Natraj Shot’ pose, which was Kapil Dev’s most iconic shot in series.
Check out the picture below:
Ranveer Singh has donned an uncanny resemblance to Kapil Dev for the film. The former captain of team India himself taught the award-winning actor how to ace the Natraj shot. Ranveer had even shared a video of the practice session with the legendary cricketer.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bv6RwM2hItd/?utm_source=ig_embed
On his own birthday, Ranveer had shared the first look as Kapil Dev, who was a middle order batsman and a fast bowler.
On my special day, here’s presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE 🌪KAPIL DEV 🏏🏆@83thefilm @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @madmantena @Shibasishsarkar @vishinduri @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/HqaP07GJEQ— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 6, 2019
Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 also stars Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. Other team members of the ’83 squad will be played by Saquib Saleem, Adinath Kothari, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna among others. ’83 is scheduled to release in April 2020.
