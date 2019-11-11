Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ranveer Singh Nails Natraj Shot in Kapil Dev Style, Shares Picture on Instagram

Ranveer Singh shared a picture from his upcoming film ’83 as he strikes Kapil Dev's iconic Natraj shot. His film is based on the life of the veteran cricketer and the 1983 Cricket World Cup win for India.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 11, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ranveer Singh Nails Natraj Shot in Kapil Dev Style, Shares Picture on Instagram
Image courtesy: Ranveer Singh, Harsh1904MJ/ Twitter

Actor Ranveer Singh shared a picture from his upcoming film ’83, which is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup win for India. Kapil Dev was the captain of team India in the international series, who led the team to a major victory and lifted the first ever World Cup for the country.

Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev in the film. The actor shared a picture in the famous ‘Natraj Shot’ pose, which was Kapil Dev’s most iconic shot in series.

Check out the picture below:

Ranveer Singh has donned an uncanny resemblance to Kapil Dev for the film. The former captain of team India himself taught the award-winning actor how to ace the Natraj shot. Ranveer had even shared a video of the practice session with the legendary cricketer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bv6RwM2hItd/?utm_source=ig_embed

On his own birthday, Ranveer had shared the first look as Kapil Dev, who was a middle order batsman and a fast bowler.

Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 also stars Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. Other team members of the ’83 squad will be played by Saquib Saleem, Adinath Kothari, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna among others. ’83 is scheduled to release in April 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram