Ranveer Singh, Not Ranbir Kapoor, Considered for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra: Report

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer Singh have worked together on three projects - Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, and they have turned out to be a super hit. All three films have ruled the box office and the hearts of audiences. Now, as per a SpotBoyE report, Bhansali is looking forward to casting the actor in his upcoming film, Baiju Bawra. It will not be a surprise at all if the actor-director duo collaborates for their fourth project in the form of Baiju Bawra. However, it further revealed that nothing has been finalised yet as Bhansali is focusing on the casting of Heera Mandi.

Earlier, several reports stated that Ranbir Kapoor has turned down Bhansali’s proposed musical love story. But a source close to Bhansali was amused and infuriated by such reports. The source revealed to the news portal that Ranbir was never offered the role so there is no scope of turning down an offer. It further informed that the only time Ranbir did turn down an offer by Bhansali was when the actor was offered Guzaarish. The role Ranbir was offered was later played by actor Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Turning down the offer, Ranbir had said that he was not ready to play a supporting role to Hrithik Roshan. He feared that he would have been typecast as a supporting actor. Earlier this year in May, it was also reported that actress Deepika Padukone who also has worked with Bhansali in several projects, is being considered to essay the role of the female protagonist in Baiju Bawra.

Baiju Bawra, the 1952 musical film, featured a young musician named Baiju who goes up to challenge the famous maestro Tansen in Mughal Emperor Akbar's court. He challenged Tansen for a musical duel to avenge his father's death. Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari had essayed the lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here