Ranveer Singh Nude Case: Actor Requests 2 Weeks After Chembur Police Asks Him To Appear On Monday

Ranveer Singh, who made the headlines for his scandalous nude photo shoot last month, was asked to appear at Chembur Police Station on Monday. However, the actor has requested two weeks’ time. The actor is facing an FIR that was filed against his recent shoot after a complaint by the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

It was previously revealed that Ranveer was summoned by the Mumbai police on August 22 for questioning in connection with the case over his nude photoshoot. However, ANI has now reported that Ranveer has asked for some more time before he sits down for questioning.

“Nude photoshoot controversy | Chembur police station had summoned actor Ranveer Singh asking him to appear tomorrow. The actor has sought 2 weeks time to appear, now fresh summons will be sent by Chembur police after fixing a new date: Mumbai Police,” the news agency tweeted on Sunday.

Ranveer had posed nude for Paper Magazine last month. Following this, Maharashtra State Commission for Women filed a complaint against the actor last month. Advocate Ashish Rai has said in the complaint that the nude photoshoot was done by actor Ranveer Singh, and it was circulated through social media. After which, an FIR was registered against the actor at Chembur police station under IPC and IT Act.

The complainant says that the way the pictures have been made viral through social media, it is definitely against the dignity of women and children. Therefore, keeping in mind the seriousness of the matter, notice should be issued to actor Ranveer Singh on behalf of the commission, and this controversial photo should be deleted from social media. Through the complaint, demand has also been made to the Women’s Commission to take action under suo motu cognizance.

However, stars such as Vidya Balan and Twinkle Khanna came in support of the actor.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here