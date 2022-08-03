Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot: Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti's Neet Mahal Says 'Even Boys Should Raise Temperature'

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot last month created quite a stir online. While one section of the audience was all praises for the actor, the other criticized him. An FIR was also lodged against the actor for allegedly hurting the sentiments of women. The actor, however, found a lot of support from his industry colleagues, fans, and followers. Now, Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti fame Neet Mahal reacted to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot and said that the actor looks amazing.

Talking to ETimes, she said, “Ranveer looks amazing and his body is a piece of art, I would say. And I don’t understand what the problem in this? Aren’t we daily exposed to bold pictures of women? People enjoy and praise them. Then why is it not normal for a man to pose in that manner? I understand that everyone has different opinions, and if you do not like the picture, then just don’t see it or like it. Why file an FIR?”

Actress Vidya Balan recently gave a hilarious reply when asked about the same. She said, “Arre kya problem hai? Pahli baar koi aadmi aisa kar raha hai, hum logo ko bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye na.” Responding to this, Neet added, “I completely agree with her statement, because why should boys have all the fun? Even boys should raise the temperature with these kind of photoshoots so that we girls could treat our eyes. Jab girls bold photoshoot karvati hai tab to kisi ko problem nahi hoti. Then why for the boys?”

Neet Mahal is an Indian actress and model who has featured in multiple Punjabi films like Takhatgarh (2022), Dulla Vaily (2019) and High End Yaariyaan (2019). Along with films, she also has several music videos under her belt like Kamli Yaar Di, GT Road, Straight Outta Mohali and Commitment to name a few.

