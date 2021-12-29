Ranveer Singh on Deepika Padukone Being the 'Bigger Star': Nobody More Proud Than Me

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is relishing all the praise that he has been receiving for his recent performance in 83. The 36-year-old actor played the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev in the sports drama that narrated the story of how an underdog team India won the world cup in 1983. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 also starred Deepika Padukone as Ranveer’s onscreen wife Romi Dev.

Speaking to film critic Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, Ranveer revealed how he prepared for the role. The actor said, “Kapil ji’s daughter Amiya was Kabir sir’s assistant director and she was with me by my side throughout the process from the first day to the last. I was with her till yesterday evening. She has been my priceless, invaluable touchstone in this entire process.” Describing his preparation for the role, the actor said, “There were two prongs to this. One is cricket, got to play cricket like Kapil, then you got to be like Kapil, in terms of your persona and all the exterior and interior, mind, body, soul everything.”

Ranveer also shared his thoughts on Deepika being a bigger star than him and said, “I feel good when people tell me that I allowed the other actor to shine. That’s just who I am. I can’t be any other way. I have always been this secure person. I feel very happy for my wife when she achieves. There’s nobody more proudthan me.”

Talking about what kind of actor he wishes to become in the next few years, Ranveer admitted being a different person now, as compared to where he started his Bollywood journey from. He said, "I have noticed a difference as an artist as a person, I want different things now. I guess I was struggling for three and a half-four years when I started out you know and I guess I don’t know but it was filling me up with angst.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.