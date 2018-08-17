English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ranveer Singh on His 'Attarangi' Fashion: I Don't Fear of Being Judged
Known for his out-of-the-box style statement and delivering immersive performances, the 'Padmaavat' star says he does not fear being judged by people for his choices.
Known for his out-of-the-box style statement and delivering immersive performances, the 'Padmaavat' star says he does not fear being judged by people for his choices.
Loading...
Ranveer Singh proudly flaunts the badge of being quirky and unconventional as the actor believes there has always been an "attarangi" streak in him. The 33-year-old actor says "edgy" is his middle name.
"I have always been 'attarangi' (unique), as my school friend put it. I make authentic choices when it comes to my style.
"I have always been attracted to fashion, music, personalities, attitudes that are edgy," Ranveer told PTI in an email interview.
Known for his out-of-the-box style statement and delivering immersive performances, the Padmaavat star says he does not fear being judged by people for his choices - be it fashion, films or life.
"I express myself with vibrant colours, printed blazers, ripped denims. I have zero filters as I don't fear anyone judging me. I don't hold back. With anything or anyone, in any situation," he says.
On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Simmba, which releases later this year. He is also attached with projects such as Gully Boy, 83 and the recently-announced Takht.
Also Watch
"I have always been 'attarangi' (unique), as my school friend put it. I make authentic choices when it comes to my style.
"I have always been attracted to fashion, music, personalities, attitudes that are edgy," Ranveer told PTI in an email interview.
Known for his out-of-the-box style statement and delivering immersive performances, the Padmaavat star says he does not fear being judged by people for his choices - be it fashion, films or life.
"I express myself with vibrant colours, printed blazers, ripped denims. I have zero filters as I don't fear anyone judging me. I don't hold back. With anything or anyone, in any situation," he says.
On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Simmba, which releases later this year. He is also attached with projects such as Gully Boy, 83 and the recently-announced Takht.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- UK Flying Their Flag Half-Mast in India for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Speaks Volumes About the Former PM
- Kerala Floods: Technology Can Help During Natural Disasters And The Devastation Left in Their Wake
- Spiritual Leader Sadhguru Takes Baba Ramdev For a Ride On a Ducati - Watch Video
- How a Madrasa in Kozhikode Turned into a Shelter for 400 Kerala Flood Victims
- As a Rebellious Writer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Tremendously Fierce in Manto Trailer. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...