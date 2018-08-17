GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ranveer Singh on His 'Attarangi' Fashion: I Don't Fear of Being Judged

Known for his out-of-the-box style statement and delivering immersive performances, the 'Padmaavat' star says he does not fear being judged by people for his choices.

PTI

Updated:August 17, 2018, 8:23 PM IST
Ranveer Singh proudly flaunts the badge of being quirky and unconventional as the actor believes there has always been an "attarangi" streak in him. The 33-year-old actor says "edgy" is his middle name.

"I have always been 'attarangi' (unique), as my school friend put it. I make authentic choices when it comes to my style.

"I have always been attracted to fashion, music, personalities, attitudes that are edgy," Ranveer told PTI in an email interview.

Known for his out-of-the-box style statement and delivering immersive performances, the Padmaavat star says he does not fear being judged by people for his choices - be it fashion, films or life.

"I express myself with vibrant colours, printed blazers, ripped denims. I have zero filters as I don't fear anyone judging me. I don't hold back. With anything or anyone, in any situation," he says.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Simmba, which releases later this year. He is also attached with projects such as Gully Boy, 83 and the recently-announced Takht.

