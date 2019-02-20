English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh on Playing Kapil Dev in '83: I'm Hoping to Become His Shadow
For his next, Ranveer Singh is stepping into the shoes of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.
Image credits: Instagram
Ranveer Singh, in his last three films-- Padmaavat, Simmba and most recently released Gully Boy, was glorious. He was energetic and eager, vulnerable and smart.
He has played a menacing Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, a corrupt cop who discovers his conscience after a tragedy strikes his loved one in Simmba and a street rapper in Gully Boy. Without a doubt, he has showed a terrific range by playing a wide variety of characters.
For his next, Ranveer is stepping into the shoes of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Titled '83, the film follows how, under the then newly-appointed captain Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983.
“The film’s story is one of the most glorious chapters in our nation’s sporting history. Kabir (Khan, director) and I were discussing that we don’t have to do much there. You just tell the story, and it has got everything — a spectacular, unreal tale. There’s an entire generation who doesn’t know about it — how they did it and the fashion in which they achieved the victory,” Ranveer told DNA.
Ranveer, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Gully Boy, further said he hopes to become Dev's "shadow."
"I’m hoping to become his shadow. I will follow him wherever he goes and try to pick as much as possible from him. I hope to get some tips on bowling and batting from the man himself. I have never done this before. This will be a first for me, a unique process of spending time with the person I play on screen," Ranveer added.
